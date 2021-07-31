Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.
Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
