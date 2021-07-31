Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $325,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.71 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

