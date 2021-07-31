Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $300,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $603.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

