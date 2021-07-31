Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AYX opened at $77.40 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

