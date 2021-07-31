Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 393 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

