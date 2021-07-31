Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

