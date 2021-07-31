CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

