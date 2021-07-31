Manulife Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,034 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,059% compared to the average volume of 511 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,954. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

