Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

