Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $42,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

GRMN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

