AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

