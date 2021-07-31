Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.12 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,427 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

