Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 247,127 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of RPM International worth $56,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

