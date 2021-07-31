Schroder Investment Management Group Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

