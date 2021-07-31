Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

