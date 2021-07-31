Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $349.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 523.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

