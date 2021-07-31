Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,160,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,929,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21. Safehold has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $91.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

