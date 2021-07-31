Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold.

NEMTF opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

