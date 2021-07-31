Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic investment, and focus on expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions as well as developing new projects are also expected to boost operations. It continues to expand operations through joint ventures. However, units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. In order to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees, its operating expenses can increase. Excess pipeline capacity in some of the major production regions might lower the demand for midstream services.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,626. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

