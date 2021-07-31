Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOH. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.66.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE MOH traded up $17.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.12. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.32. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.