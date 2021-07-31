Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $103.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

NYSE EW traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

