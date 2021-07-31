Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.87. 2,732,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,878. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74.

