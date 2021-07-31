Restaurant Brands International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of QSR traded up C$4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$85.12. 870,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.54.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.16.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

