Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $6,755.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

