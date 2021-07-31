Gulden (NLG) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $17,258.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,788,561 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

