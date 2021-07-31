Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Position Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

BDEC stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08.

