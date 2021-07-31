Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

