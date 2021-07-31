Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $921.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.