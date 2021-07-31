Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $101.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.19.

