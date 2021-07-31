Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Decreases By 25.0%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 491,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 113,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.