Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of DRE opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

