Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

