PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.17. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.