First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 1st

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

