Vornado Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

