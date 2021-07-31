20,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

