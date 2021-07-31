Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

