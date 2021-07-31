Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

