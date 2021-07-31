Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. 322,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,722. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

