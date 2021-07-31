JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 19,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,025. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 80,019 shares of company stock worth $454,366 over the last ninety days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in JMP Group by 127.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

