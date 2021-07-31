Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

