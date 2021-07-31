SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

