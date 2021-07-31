Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKHHY shares. downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $29.67 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

