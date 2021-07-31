Short Interest in SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Expands By 100.0%

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPEC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. SpectralCast has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

About SpectralCast

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

