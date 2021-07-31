Short Interest in SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Expands By 100.0%

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPEC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47. SpectralCast has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
About SpectralCast
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpectralCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpectralCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.