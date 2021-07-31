Analyzing Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) and Its Rivals

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Logan Ridge Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Logan Ridge Finance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 251 880 781 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance’s peers have a beta of 1.72, suggesting that their average share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million -$35.45 million 864.00 Logan Ridge Finance Competitors $139.02 million $19.47 million 48.83

Logan Ridge Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Logan Ridge Finance Competitors 85.14% 6.12% 2.88%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance peers beat Logan Ridge Finance on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

