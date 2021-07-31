Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
