Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

