Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.30. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.14, a PEG ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.