Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.