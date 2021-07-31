Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,015 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

