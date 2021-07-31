Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,480.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.